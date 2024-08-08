Herd of rare Mustangs to be temporarily corralled in Iowa

Hundreds of rare horses from all over the U.S. will be racing into central Iowa this weekend, but it has nothing to do with the livestock shows at the Iowa State Fair.

The Mustang Club of America’s National Mustang Show is being held in Des Moines where some 300 gleaming cars will be on display.

Greg Huyser, of Indianola, says he adores all incarnations of Ford’s famous coupe and he’s thrilled the Mustang Club of Central Iowa is hosting this national event.

“We will see Mustangs from across the country,” Huyser says. “We’ve got 60 years of Mustangs celebrated this year, and we’ll have everything from original cars that have never been restored to cars that were just built a few months ago.”

While some of the cars that’ll be on display are so-called daily drivers, he says most of the others will be showroom quality, including a Mustang that’s a genuine one-of-a-kind, and some that are extremely valuable.

“We will have a prototype 1971 Boss 302. They actually didn’t end up making that car, but they did make one prototype,” Huyser says. “We’ll also have some Boss 429s, there. They typically, at auction, sell for $250- $300,000 a piece.”

There isn’t this type of convention being held for the Ford Taurus, so what is it about the Mustang that’s so desirable and enduring that the nameplate has been around for six decades with a very loyal following?

“They were kind of a phenomenon when they first came out, back in April of ’64. They weren’t really expected to be the big sales success that they were, but they sold like two-million of them in the first two years,” Huyser says. “I was just a three-year-old kid when the Mustang came out, but yet I still remember when it came out and have loved Mustangs ever since.”

Huyser will be showing off his 2014 Mustang GT at the show, which is his ninth Mustang. His first was a 1976 Mustang II, which is a body style some Mustang purists may mock. Everyone has a favorite, he says, though many critics are quick to blast the new electric Mustang that’s now on the road as not being a “real” Mustang.

“And I kind of feel the same way, too. On the other hand, I think from Ford Motor Company’s perspective, it’s some pretty smart marketing. They put a name like a Mustang on it, people are going to become a lot more aware of it. Even now, we’re talking about their electric car versus if they called it an electric Taurus, nobody would be talking anything about it.”

The show runs Friday through Sunday at the Holiday Inn Airport in Des Moines. Admission is free.