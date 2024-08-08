Twins and more in Iowa State Fair competition

There are “multiple” sightings at the Iowa State Fair today. Dozens of twins and triplets of all ages have entered in the annual competition.

Twenty-six-year Macey Mitchell and her twin sister Morgan are from Winterset and Macey has three-year-old twins named Magnolia and Kimber. Macey spoke for her quad — all clothed in pale purple.

“We come every year and we’re always matching and we’ve come since we were kids every year,” she said. “This is just something we do every summer and we love it.”

According to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, women who are fraternal twins have a one in 60 chance of having twins. The chance is even greater for an identical twin.

“I don’t know the odds. We were told it skips a generation, but that may or may not be true,” Macey Mitchell said, with a laugher.

Morgan said she notices her nieces have the same kind of connection she and her twin did when they were young.

“We have tried to figure out all the tricks they pull on us, since we were doing it first,” she said, “but they surprise us.”

This year’s blue ribbon twin babies at the State Fair are Edith and Ida, the children of Barbara Rodriguez and her husband Andrew Tatge. The twins are wearing matching outfits.

“It’s a design of sunflowers and sunshine,” Barbara said. “They are sunshine for us.”

There are two types of winners in the State Fair competition for multiples — for those who do not look much alike and for those who do. Edith and Ida are identical twins.

“I have always wanted a State Fair blue ribbon and I knew I would not get one,” Barbara told Radio Iowa, “so I’m living vicariously through my children.”

The twins will turn one in a few weeks.