Longtime Iowa firefighter touts importance of hydration to state fairgoers

A few hundred-thousand people are expected to pass through the Iowa State Fair gates this weekend, and they’re all being reminded about the importance of hydration, even if high temperatures are only forecast in the 70s.

Des Moines District Fire Chief Ed Haase says they’re encouraging fairgoers to bring in something extra this year.

“They can bring in a sealed water bottle, or they can bring in a reusable water bottle, water glass, whatever, as long as it’s empty when, if it’s a reusable one, as long as it’s empty when they come in,” Haase says. “The fair is allowing them, pretty similar to what TSA does at the airports.”

The fair has placed scores of water bottle refill stations throughout the fairgrounds, which Haase says makes it easier for visitors to stay hydrated.

“If you go to the Iowa State Fair’s website, they actually have a link to water stations,” he says, “and it’ll give them aly pinpointed on the map.”

Last year’s state fair was a scorcher, and dozens of people had to be rushed to nearby hospitals. Haase says most of them simply hadn’t been drinking enough water.

“They present with a little bit of confusion, just general fatigue type of thing,” Haase says. “So that’s why we encourage people to stay hydrated. I would say probably 75% of what we did last year with transports to the hospital had something to do with dehydration.”

At last year’s fair, the Des Moines Fire Department reported:

355 Medical Cart responses in the fairgrounds

58 transports to local hospitals

283 ice packs used at first aid stations

42 bee stings treated

969 bandaids used at first aid stations

3 grease fire responses

The Iowa State Fair runs through August 18th.