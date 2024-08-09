NW Iowa schools will be putting students’ cell phones in ‘jail’

When students return to Gehlen Catholic Middle and High School in Le Mars in a few weeks, they’ll be facing a new “no cell phone” policy.

Principal Bryan Paulson says they’ve tried restricting cell phone use in the past, but it just wasn’t working.

“Each classroom in grades seven through 12 had a cell phone holder, and the kids were to turn their cell phones in to the holders with the teachers, and then they would get the cell phones back at the end of class,” Paulson says. “Some students were just leaving them in their pockets. They were trying to just leave them in their bags. Cell phones were a big distraction in the hallways in between classes.”

The policy going into effect this fall will force all students to surrender their devices upon entering the building.

“When the students get here in the morning, they will come to our center meeting area, and we actually have cell phone lockers. If you talk to the kids, they call them ‘jails,’ but there’s an actual case,” Paulson says. “Each kid will be assigned a slot to put their cell phone and their devices into, and then they’ll go off to class for the day, and we’ll lock those up.”

Under the plan, phones will be passed back out to students in the final five or so minutes of the day. Paulson says cell phone use by students was having a negative impact on their behavior and attitudes toward learning — and some weren’t engaged in the classroom.

“Students were rushing through their tests just so they could get on their phone,” Paulson says. “We had a couple of teachers tell us, if they saw one student go on their phone, other students would start to wonder what they were doing on their phone, if they were Snapping, if they were missing something on TikTok. So we kind of saw their anxiety rise.”

There will be exceptions to the policy for students who need their phones during the day to contact a parent or to go to a doctor’s appointment. Paulson says Gehlen Catholic parents are urged to discuss the matter, and the new policy, with their children.

(John Slegers, KLEM, Le Mars)