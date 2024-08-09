One hurt as derailed train car crushes pickup in Red Oak

Iowa’s seen three freight train derailments in less than two weeks.

Officials with Montgomery County Emergency Management say four railcars carrying grain derailed from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train in the southwest Iowa town of Red Oak on Thursday.

One of the cars flipped and crushed a parked pickup truck, dumping all of its cargo.

There was a man inside the truck who managed to crawl out through the shattered windshield.

Reports say he was taken to the hospital for what are described as minor injuries.

This follows two other derailments in Iowa, one Sunday near Marshalltown and another last week in Carroll County near Glidden.

(Thanks to KMA-Shenandoah for the photo and details.)