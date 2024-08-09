Public comment on rules for Iowa law on armed school staff

The first semester of this school year will be well underway before the rules are in effect for a law designed to help Iowa districts get insurance if school staff are armed.

A Department of Public Safety spokesman told Iowa Public Radio it’ll be two months before the review process for those rules is completed.

Two years ago school boards in Cherokee and Spirit Lake voted to have armed staff members, but dropped the policy after their insurance carrier said it would not renew their coverage. The new law spells out the requirements for a professional permit to carry a weapon at school and school boards may vote to allow teachers and staff who get a permit to have a gun on school grounds. The law is written so school employees would be shielded from liability if they use reasonable force, but it’s still not clear if the insurance company that covers most school districts will issue policies to districts if teachers and staff who are armed. An EMC Insurance spokesperson says the company is reviewing the law and analyzing its options.

Next Tuesday is the deadline for public comments on the proposed state rules to implement the law.

(Reporting by Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio; additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)