47 children will become U.S. citizens today at the Iowa State Fair

America will gain about four dozen new, young citizens today at a special ceremony at the Iowa State Fair.

Officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are holding a 10 AM citizenship ceremony on the state fair’s MidAmerican Energy Stage.

A total of 47 children will be taking the Oath of Allegiance, after which, they’ll be presented with their citizenship certificate.

The children range in age from 10 to 18 and they come from 17 countries around the globe, from Brazil and Burma to Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The ceremony is designed to recognize and celebrate the naturalization of immigrants who have derived citizenship through their naturalized parents or adoption.