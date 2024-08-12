Congressman Nunn says situation at southern border is greatest threat to US

Republican Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant says he’s running for a second term in the U.S. House to ensure congress has an “America First” mindset.

“One that really puts our priorities at the top of the line,” Nunn said during a speech on The Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.

Nunn, who represents Iowa’s third congressional district, said there is “no greater threat” to the U.S. than the situation at the southern border.

“Too many in Washington are treating it like this is every day business,” Nunn said. “…Eight million illegals coming into our country is a direct threat to our nation. In fact I don’t think there’s a more direct threat to our country…We have to secure our border before we can talk about any kind of immigration reform.”

Nunn, who appeared on stage with his wife and children, told a crowd at the Fair he would have three priorities if he wins reelection: securing the border, lowering taxes and opposing changes to Social Security and Medicare.

“Let’s keep our momentum in Washington with real leaders out there and not move backwards to the way that we’ve been,” Nunn said. “This is doing to be a competitive election year…This is an opportunity for each of us to stand up for things that are important.”

Nunn did not mention the challenge that could kick Libertarian candidate Marco Battaglia off the third district ballot. Lanon is the Democratic nominee in the district. He’ scheduled to speak at the fair late this afternoon.