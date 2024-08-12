Even after 130+ visits, Iowa State Fair blogger finds new things to love

Hundreds of thousands of Iowans hit the Iowa State Fair at least once a year, but very few go as many times as Connie Taylor of West Des Moines.

Taylor and her daughter, Stephanie, will make a pilgrimage to the fairgrounds all 11 days this year, and they’ve attended at least seven days of every state fair, every year, for the past 19 years.

Taylor writes about their daily exploits online and has amassed a wide audience, especially when it comes to her fair food reviews.

“The best corn dog is from the Coney Corner by the Horse Barn. It’s owned by Campbell’s, and they use Nathan’s hot dogs, and they go through 24,000 pounds of batter and two semi loads of corn dogs every year,” Taylor says. “Another always go-to is a gyro, we always share one of those. The secret to eating at the fair is share everything.”

For all of the tasty fried concoctions they may wolf down, the mother and daughter also burn plenty of calories as they stroll the Grand Concourse. When they were a bit younger, Taylor says they used to walk seven to eight miles a day at the fair, but now average five or six.

“We sit more now than we used to,” Taylor says, laughing, “but you know, to do the fair, you’ve got to walk. Part of it is, we always park about six blocks away, so there’s 12 blocks right there, just to and from our car, but it doesn’t seem like walking — you’re just wandering the fair and then it just adds up.”

How many times has Taylor been to the fair? Well over 130, over two decades. Some people may have a hard time grasping what makes the Iowa State Fair worthy of so many visits over so many years, but Taylor says she always manages to find new things to see and do, or new ways to enjoy what’s already familiar.

“The fair changes every minute, every minute,” Taylor says. “We’ll be like, ‘Yeah, we’ve seen the Butter Cow a million times,’ but it’s different. She always has something different with it. And when you go in the Ag Building to see it, they have different exhibits. I have looked at the fruits and veggie displays in there. I think they are beautiful and I love them every time I see them.”

Her latest column is titled after something her granddaughter said — “What’s the best smell in the world? Pig poo and donuts.” Taylor says her daughter actually started the online state fair diary but passed the blogging baton to her mother after having twins. It’s continued to grow in popularity, Taylor says, just like the fair.

“You never know what you’re going to see at the fair,” she says. “Like yesterday, we were sitting and someone won a giant panda and hung it from a branch in a tree, and we just looked at it like it was normal. And then I thought, I’ll take a picture of that, because other people don’t think that’s normal.”

Read about Taylor’s adventures at Substack.com under her column, “The Life and Times of a Midwestern Girl.”