Georgia man charged in death of Winneshiek County teen

A Georgia man who was extradited to Iowa on a gun charge is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of a teenager.

The Winnesheik County Sheriff’s Office says following a two-year multi-agency investigation spanning several states, 65- year-old James Bachmerski has been charged in the death of 15-year-old Jade Marie Colvin.

Authorities say in 2017 Colvin was brought from Arizona to Iowa by her mother to live at the Bachmerski farm in southern Winnesheik County. The Sheriff’s Office says they were made aware in 2022 that Colvin had not been seen or heard from since two days after arriving in Iowa.

(By Darren Swenson, KDEC, Decorah)