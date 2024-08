Waukee police released the name of the man who drowned at a local pond while trying to help two kids.

Information from police says 31-year-old Keith Bychinski was working in the area around 3:30 Thursday afternoon when two boys who were fishing in a pond asked him to help them recover a lost a fishing pole. The boys say he started to struggle after getting into the water and they called 911.

Firefighters were not able to find Bychinski’s body until around six o’clock.