Corkery says Iowa ESA program is ‘Christianizing’ next generation

The Democratic candidate in Iowa’s second congressional district is calling for repeal of the Iowa law that bans most abortions and an end to the taxpayer funded accounts for private K-through-12 students in Iowa.

Sarah Corkery of Cedar Falls said those issues can motivate potential supporters of her bid to unseat Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson. ‘If you’re mad about women’s rights and you’re mad about education, you’ve got to turn up in Iowa to get anything done,'” Corkery said to reporters after speaking at the Iowa State Fair.

Corkery, whose father is a retired Lutheran minister, said Iowa’s private schools are “lovely places,” but the vast majority are Christian schools that are not required, as public schools are, to accept students with disabilities. “We are Christianizing the next generation and it’s not right,” Corkery said. “We should all be able to have our own beliefs and our own thoughts.”

Corkery would support a bill in the U.S. House to make abortion legal in all 50 states, by putting the language from the overturned Roe v Wade decision in federal law. “I truly believe all medical decisions should be between a person and a doctor and there should be no government involvement in this conversation at all,” Corkery said, “so we’ve got a long ways to go from a six week ban to where it’s just a protected health care decision.”

Corkery made her comments late Tuesday afternoon at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.