Historic Cedar Rapids restaurant burns down

A restaurant that’s been operating in Cedar Rapids for more than 100 years was destroyed by a fire this morning.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner tells KCRG TV that a fire was reported at the Lighthouse Inn Supper Club on the southeast side of the city around 5:15 a.m. when someone noticed smoke and flames coming from the roof. There was no one inside at the time. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The Lighthouse Inn celebrated its 112 year anniversary in July. The restaurant’s website says it was a common stop for Chicago-based mobster Al Capone and bank robber John Dillinger during the prohibition era.