After long absence, paddlefish to be restocked in Iowa Great Lakes

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is planning to reintroduce paddlefish into the Iowa Great Lakes. DNR Fisheries Biologist Mike Hawkins says paddlefish are native to the area.

“We have good historical record of these fish being caught within the lakes region,” Hawkins says. “Unfortunately…around 1919 the last paddlefish was seen here and we think that their numbers dwindled shortly after the dams were put on the Little Sioux River, which prevented some of the fish migration upstream.”

Paddlefish eat microscopic plants and animals called plankton. They thrive in slow-moving, deep freshwater and Hawkins says paddlefish could grow quite large in the Iowa Great Lakes.

“Around 1916 there was a report in the Spirit Lake Beacon of a 180 pound paddlefish being caught and then two weeks later in the Beacon it was reported a 210 pound fish was caught,” Hawkins says. “If those records are true, those would have been the largest paddlefish ever caught in the world.”

Paddlefish look a bit like a shark with a gray body and a blade-like snout.

“Paddlefish just have a really cool structure on their head, which is what they get their name from — this long paddle…and they don’t have any scales,” Hawkins says. “They have a smooth skin to them.”

The head of a paddlefish is covered with pores that can detect electrical signals in the water and Hawkins says that’s how they find the plankton they feed on. The DNR has acquired paddlefish from Missouri and they’re being raised at the state fish hatchery at Lake Rathbun. About 1,900 will be stocked in the Iowa Great Lakes in the next month or so.

“We know that not all of them are going to make it to adulthood. They are about 10 to 12 inches in size, so we hope a bunch of them do,” Hawkins says. “Then we’ll do the biology thing and start figure out what kind of a maintenance stocking would be necessary to sustain a small population in the lakes.”

While paddlefish have been absent from Iowa’s largest natural lakes for over a century, paddlefish can be caught in the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers that form the west and east borders of Iowa and near the points where the Des Moines, Iowa and Skunk Rivers drain into the Mississippi.

