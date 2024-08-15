Franklin county GOP chair speaks out against racist flyers in Hampton

The chairman of the Franklin County Republican Central Committee Larry Sailer is strongly condemning the content of flyers placed on the doors of Hispanic businesses in Hampton earlier this week.

“To me, it’s a bit of a hate crime, and I just strongly condemn it. As chair of the Franklin County Republican Party, there’s just no room for this. It’s just a way to try to divide people, and that’s really not what we did now in small town, Iowa, we work pretty well together,” he says. The flyers read in part: U.S.A. Illegal Immigrant Hunting Permit, no bag limit and tagging not required and the bottom of the flyer reads: Trump 2024.

“People know what’s going on. This poster didn’t do either party, any party, any good, just not how we operate. We want to operate on the issues. Have a discussion. Talk to everybody,” Sailer says.

(By Brian Fancher, KLMJ, Hampton)