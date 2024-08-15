House built by Sioux City student goes to South Dakota flood victims

A South Dakota couple who lost their home in this year’s flooding are getting a replacement built by Sioux City High School students.

Dave and Judy Oberg put in the winning bid on the house and finally got it Wednesday after a two-month wait. “Well, we lost everything in the flood, lost our home that we’ve had for 50 years, and we got a phone call saying this house was available. We put a bid in on it. Won the bid, and here we are today,” Judy says. “Yeah, we drove down the day that we got the phone call, or the next day, I guess, they said they could open up the building, and we came down take a look at it, and we walked into the house and just loved to lay out and loved everything about it,” Dave says.

They got to meet the Career Academy students who built the 1,600 foot home. “It’s kind of fun to meet the guys, some of the young people that did the work on the house, and they must have learned a lot, because the quality of the house shows that they cared what they did,” Dave Oberg says. “They had some great instructors that coached them along the way. And I guess the city Builders Association helped with that.”

The Obergs live on a 120-acre farm and have made plans to make sure the new house isn’t flooded. “The foundation is eight feet above the grade, the original grade, and the old house was about two foot, so this house is six foot higher, and then it’s got two foot trusses in it, so it puts a main floor about 10 feet off the grade,” he says. The home was pulled out of the Career Academy building on a semi and will make its way to their home in Jefferson, South Dakota today. It’s expected to take around four hours to drive the house there.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)