Steps Iowa moms and dads can take to ease kids back into the school year

Iowa parents are encouraged to make a few proactive moves this week that may help their kids make a smoother transition back to school.

Autumn Hartman is a counselor who works with youth at Rosecrance Behavioral Health in Sioux City. She suggests starting the school-year routines right away, including a nightly bedtime and an earlier wake-up time.

“When we have a set routine, our body adjusts to that, and then it just becomes like a normal pattern. If we’re not in that pattern by the time that school returns, sometimes our sleep might be affected by that,” Hartman says. “Maybe our moods are going to be affected by that. And ultimately, we know that when we don’t have a good night’s sleep, it affects our productivity.”

If the family has moved over the summer or if it’s a new school for the child, Hartman says it may help to arrange a tour of the school in advance.

“A lot of schools have been doing this. They do an open house, and that gives them the opportunity to tour their classrooms, get their schedule, find their locker — if they use lockers, get to meet some of their teachers,” Hartman says. “It really helps not only ease the child’s anxiety, but also parents’ anxiety about, ‘This is a brand new school district. What is this going to look like for my child?'”

If you haven’t bought school supplies yet, Hartman says to bring the child along for the shopping spree and get them involved.

“You’ll learn a little bit more about them, but then it also gets them really excited, ‘I’m getting this type of thing, I’m going to be excited to use this. I’m going to have that memory of when I went shopping with my mom or my dad,'” she says. “It really just gets their creativity flowing. It gets them in that mindset of going back to school, and can even be very exciting.”

Parents should also talk to their kids about school before — and after — it starts, giving them a chance to express their concerns and goals.

Hartman says, “Just ask them, ‘Hey, I know school is coming back up. What are some things you’re looking forward to? What are some classes you’re taking? What are some of the things that maybe are making you a little anxious about going back to school?’ or if it’s a new school, ‘What can I do as a parent to help?’ and make sure that you’re listening to them all the time.”

Focusing on mental preparedness and emotional support can pave the way for a smoother and more positive start to the school year, she says.

Rosecrance facilities in Iowa serve more than 7,000 teens and adults every year at outpatient treatment clinics in Sioux City, Cherokee, Davenport, Estherville, Le Mars, Spencer and Sheldon.