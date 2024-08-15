Study shows many Iowa seniors don’t take advantage of potential benefits

A report from the National Council on Aging and the Urban Institute finds few Iowans 65 and older are enrolled in public benefit programs for which they’re eligible.

It found 34 percent of eligible Iowa seniors are enrolled in the Medicare Savings Program, 27 percent in Supplemental Security Income, and just 17 percent in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Jen Teague, at the National Council on Aging, says more eligible seniors should sign up.

“If we think about SNAP, it really puts money back in somebody’s pocket so that they can go and purchase healthy and nutritious foods,” Teague says. “Things like SSI, Supplemental Security Income, can really help move someone’s income level from a base level to a higher level so that they have more money each month.”

Teague says there are many reasons so few Iowa seniors are taking part, as they may not know about the programs or may not know how to sign up.

“We often find people saying, ‘I don’t want to take a benefit from somebody else,'” Teague says, “and what we really want to encourage, what we want people to hear is that these benefits are available for anyone who’s eligible and it’s not taking it away from someone else.”

The data show Iowa fares worse than the national average for eligible senior enrollment in all three programs.

(By Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)