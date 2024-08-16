Cooler July weather a benefit for maturing crops

August is typically one of the hotter and drier growing months for corn and soybeans, but it so far has been relatively mild.

Iowa State Extension field agronomist Terry Basol says that’s great news for corn and soybeans because it helps them from maturing too quickly. “The higher the temperature you have, it increases the development of the crop because it just speeds things along. So, if we keep things at a lower temperature like we are now, it’s perfect. If we could wave a magic wand, this is nice,” Basol says.

He covers northeast Iowa and says crops, like people, get along better when things aren’t so hot. “What it does is it really helps lower that stress load on both the corn and the soybeans,” he says. “Any time you have less stress on that crop, it allows them to basically reach their maximum potential for yield.”

Basol adds that his region’s subsoil moisture is 85% adequate thanks to a wet July.

