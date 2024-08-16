Lorimor man charged after shooting in Creston

A Lorimor man is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Creston.

Creston Police received a report of gunshots on a local street around 7:40 Thursday morning and as they proceeded to the scene got a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the Greater Regional Health Center. The shooting victim was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital and police say he is expected to recover. Creston police and Iowa DCI

agents arrested 22-year-old Daniel McDowell around 2:30 p.m. and charged him with attempted murder and a probation violation.

The name of the victim and other details of the shooting have not been released.