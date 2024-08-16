USDA critical of Iowa governor’s summer food box alternative

The USDA is criticizing the governor’s proposed alternative to providing federal food assistance next summer to low-income households with children.

Governor Kim Reynolds did not sign Iowa up this summer for the USDA program that would have provided families an extra $140 for every child who qualifies for a free or reduced price lunch at school. Families can use the money to buy groceries at stores where food stamps are accepted. Reynolds is opting out of the program next summer, too, but has asked the agency to let the state use 29 million dollars in federal money to buy groceries and provide food boxes to qualifying households.

A spokesperson for the USDA says the governor is “asserting the State knows better than its own families do about what their needs are.” Reynolds says her program would provide “healthy meals and snacks” for about 60,000 more school-aged children because the state would make bulk purchases of food. The USDA’s spokesperson says there’s been “rigorous” evaluation of the agency’s summer food program showing it works to reduce child hunger and support healthier diets.