Iowa motorists may need a refresher course on passing school buses

Some Iowa schools are already back in session, while most others will be resuming soon, and motorists are being reminded to stay vigilant for young pedestrians, and for those big, yellow school buses.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says if you’re behind the wheel and spot a bus, take the cue to be watchful for kids, whether you’re in town or in the country.

“Our school buses have very visible lights,” Palmer says. “They have a little white flashing light on top, plus your ambers and reds to indicate they are preparing to stop or stopping, and putting that stop arm out to load or unload children.”

When approaching a school bus from behind, the sheriff says motorists should use extra caution and slow down.

“Flashing red or amber warning lights means, according to the Iowa Code, you’re not permitted to pass a school bus and should be ready to stop,” Palmer says. “When the school bus stops and the stop arm is extended, stop behind the school bus. It doesn’t take that long for them to load or unload kids. Don’t stop any closer than 15 feet from the rear of the bus.”

If there’s a school bus pulled over in the far lane or a slow moving vehicle lane, it could be a very costly mistake to assume it’s okay to pass.

“Probably 90% of our school bus violations come from Highway 2 about 4 to 6 miles east of Shenandoah,” Palmer says. “It’s because we have a slow moving vehicle lane there. People think, ‘Since the bus got over, I can go around,’ or, ‘Since the bus is over and I’m meeting it, I’m okay.’ Well, that’s not okay. You’re still going to get a citation.”

When the stop arm of a school bus is extended, it’s the same as a stop sign. Also, he says to give that bus — and the kids — plenty of room when you come to a halt.

“Make sure that you stop prior to the front of that school bus,” he says, “because a lot of times, if there’s children crossing the road, they’re going to cross in front. They’re not going to cross in back of the school bus, they’re going to cross right in front of it. So, be prepared to stop and stay stopped until the stop arm comes back in.”

In addition to stiff fines, Palmer says violating school bus laws may result in your license being suspended for up to 180 days.

(Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)