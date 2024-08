Attendance at this year’s State Fair has set a record.

Over 1,182,000 people attended the 2024 Iowa State Fair, which ended Sunday. In addition to the overall record, a single day record of nearly 123,000 was set on Saturday, August 10th. Daily attendance dropped below 100,000 on just two days — last Tuesday and Wednesday.

This was Iowa’s 170th State Fair. The previous attendance record was set in 2019.