Flames sweep through Woodbine grocery store

Fire has heavily damaged a grocery store in western Iowa’s Harrison County.

Officials with Woodbine Fire & Rescue asked residents and others to stay away from part of the city’s downtown area Monday evening, as multiple firefighting agencies worked to battle a structure fire at the Food Land grocery store.

The fire was reported at around 3:45 p.m. The first crews and authorities to arrive on the scene, found fire and heavy smoke coming from the building.

Multiple agencies, including 11 additional fire departments, responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire isn’t yet known, and there were no reports of injuries.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)