Wollmering joins Northern Iowa athletic department

The UNI Athletics Department on Tuesday announced that longtime Truman State Director of Athletics Jerry Wollmering will serve as its new Senior Associate Athletics Director – Chief Financial Officer.

Wollmering, who has led Truman State Athletics for the past 25 years, will assume his role on Aug. 22 and be responsible for budgetary and account management for UNI’s 17 varsity sports teams and athletic facility and equipment operations. He will also serve as a primary advisor to the Director of Athletics with respect to financial operations and strategic planning.

“Jerry Wollmering has served the athletics industry for 26 years gaining a national reputation thanks to his business acumen and creative strategic vision,” said UNI Director of Athletics Megan Franklin. “It is our gain at UNI Athletics that he will lend his expertise in serving as the Chief Financial Officer. As we embark on this Legacy Era, Jerry’s insights and experiences will provide the acuity to plan and navigate the opportunities and challenges predicated on a sound business plan. Needless to say we are excited for his purple attire to now don the Panther mark!”

A Fort Madison, Iowa native, Wollmering was tied as the longest serving Director of Athletics in Truman State history with a quarter century of service, a tenure that saw him shape TSU into one of the top athletics departments at the NCAA Division II level. Under his leadership, the Bulldogs excelled at a high level both athletically and academically while maintaining budget restraints during tough economic times, including during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to join Director of Athletics Megan Franklin and her leadership team in this new era of Panther Athletics and energized by the chance to work with a talented group of staff and coaches at an outstanding institution,” Wollmering said.