Man sentenced to life in prison for death of Algona police officer

The man convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram in September of 2023 received a sentence of life in prison this morning in Kossuth County District Court. Forty-four-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke was found guilty following a four-day trial in Dickinson County last month.

Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown prosecuted the case and said prior to the sentencing that Ricke earned the mandatory sentence of life with no parole. “On September 13th of 2023 he dealt with whatever frustrations he had in his life by violently taking the life of Officer Kevin Cram. People every day have far larger difficulties than Kyle Ricke, and they deal with those in a non violent manner. He chose not to do that whenever he took Kevin Cram’s life,” Brown says.

Ricke took his opportunity to make a statement before his sentencing. “I’m very sorry for the actions that took place that night. Every night, I pray for forgiveness from the family, ” he says. “I’m very regretful for the pain and hurt that I caused them, and I pray that one day that they can forgive me for my horrible action.”

Several of Officer Cram’s family members read victim impact statements before Judge Nancy Whittenburg handed out the sentence of life without parole. Ricke will be transferred to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale for further processing by the Department of Corrections.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)