Officials propose replacing Iowa’s second oldest county jail

Sac County’s Jail in Sac City has been in operation for over 80 years and the county’s voters will decide in November whether a new jail should be built.

The Sac County Board of Supervisors is proposing that a new county jail be built across the street from the current one, then the old one would be used by the county sheriff’s office. The supervisors have voted to put a nearly $11 million bond referendum on the General Election ballot to finance the two-phase project. According to the state jail inspector, Sac County has the second oldest jail in Iowa and it does not meet current safety standards, putting staff, inmates and the public at risk.

Iowa’s oldest county jail is in Pocahontas. Last November, Pocahontas County voters overwhelmingly approved eight-and-a-half million dollars in bonding for a new 18-bed jail.

(Reporting by Abby Ward, KCIM, Carroll)