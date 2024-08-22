Iowa school’s educational program aims to make kindness go viral

Drake University in Des Moines is partnering with CBS News to offer educational programming designed to bring lessons on good character and kindness to teachers and students around the world — for free.

Amy Smit, spokeswoman for Character Counts and Drake’s Robert D. and Billie Ray Center, says the web-based “Kindness 101” features short videos from CBS reporter Steve Hartman’s “On the Road” series.

“All of Steve’s videos are inspirational and heartwarming stories of people across the U.S. who are just the embodiment of kindness and respect and trustworthiness,” Smit says. “You’ll see stories of courage, of kids who don’t give up.”

The three-minute videos include lesson plans, activities, and family connections focused on the Six Pillars of Character, and Smit says they’re appropriate for any grade level.

“The wonderful thing about Steve’s videos is that they’re really accessible for all students,” Smit says, “and what we’ve done is make the lesson plans available for teachers so that they’re easily adapted to the kids that they serve.”

The program isn’t just for Iowa teachers, but teachers anywhere on the planet, and Smit says they’re hoping Kindness 101 snowballs in popularity.

“We know on Steve’s Facebook group for the videos that he’s already produced, there are already 80,000 members of that group,” Smit says, “so we’re really hoping to provide these resources to as many teachers as we can.”

Smit says it’s very helpful for students to see role models who are demonstrating character and kindness in their daily lives.

“We can teach the Six Pillars: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Good Citizenship,” Smit says, “but to take it a step further and show them real students and people across the country who are exemplifying those pillars really helps the students understand and take it to heart.”

Hartman launched Kindness 101 as schools closed for the pandemic in 2020. It was nominated for a News Emmy that same year, and has since been adapted into a weekly series for “CBS Mornings.” Smit encourages everyone, especially parents, to log on for free.