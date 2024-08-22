Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz suspended for the season opener

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz that he and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr will not coach against Illinois State in the season opener on August 31st due to NCAA recruiting violations that occurred in late 2022. The issue involved communications with a player and his family prior to him entering the transfer portal.

Following a thorough review and discussion with NCAA officials, Coach Ferentz and Athletic Director Beth Goetz recommended a self-imposed one-game suspension and loss of one week of off-campus recruiting to begin addressing the matter.

“I frequently tell our players to abide by the rules, and in this instance, I did not.” said Ferentz. “In 26 years as a head coach at Iowa — and more than four decades as a coach — this is my first potential Level II NCAA infraction. I made a mistake and would like to apologize to our players, University leadership, and our Hawkeye football fans. I know Coach Budmayr echoes those sentiments.”

Under the NCAA process a program can self-impose penalties or wait until formal allegations are issued. The University has chosen to self-impose these penalties.