Congresswoman Hinson slams Harris for lack of action at border

Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is speaking out against Kamala Harris’s southern border policy outlined in her acceptance speech for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Hinson’s comments came after Vice President Harris said she would approve the bipartisan border security bill the Donald Trump opposed. Hinson says the bill simply wouldn’t do enough. “That bill is a nonstarter in the House because it’s like a piece of masking tape over a gushing Niagara Falls. It’s not a realistic plan. It still allows for nearly two million illegal immigrants to come in every year,” Hinson says.

Hinson made her comments during her weekly conference call with reporters and says Harris’s stance on the southern border had been virtually nonexistent before the convention.

“As our border czar, she has done nothing to actually tackle this problem, and I find it ironic that here we are, 74 days out from the election, and all of a sudden, the Democrats care about the southern border. It’s despicable,” she says.

Hinson who represents Iowa’s Second District, went on to criticize the Vice President for not yet having met with the head of the Border Patrol Union so close to the election.

(By Grant Winterer, Iowa Public Radio)