Iowa Association of Realtors report finds home prices, inventory up

The latest data from the Iowa Association of Realtors shows home prices are up by more than 6% last month compared to July of last year.

From July of 2023 to July of this year, there was a 2.7% increase in the total number of homes sold in Iowa and the median price was 15,000 higher. However, from June to July, pending home sales declined about 2%.

The president of the Iowa Association of Realtors said inventory “is the bright spot” in Iowa’s housing market. There was a nearly 5% increase in the number of homes listed for sale in July of this year compared to July of 2023. A total of about 7700 Iowa homes were on the market in July. That’s 22.6% percent more than July of last year.