Steamy, summertime heat returns to Iowa for an extended stay

A sweltering, late summer heat wave that would’ve been expected during the Iowa State Fair will arrive this weekend instead.

Meteorologist Marvin Percha, at the National Weather Service, says most of the state will see high temperatures this afternoon in the 70s and low 80s, but that will change tomorrow, as highs again climb into the mid to upper 90s.

“Sunday looks like the hottest day with actual temperatures in the 90s and the heat indices over 100 degrees with a little bit of cooling on Monday,” Percha says, “but still, we’re looking at heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100 that day as well.”

Percha anticipates the heat and humidity will stick around for several days.

“We are going to have somewhat cooler temperatures,” Percha says, “but still even Tuesday, highs in the low to mid 90s and then gradually cooling down into the low to mid 80s by the end of next week.”

As yet, no heat advisories or warnings have been issued, but that could change soon as things get steamy.

“We haven’t seen this for a while, so we’re kind of not so used to it right now,” Percha says, “but certainly this is something we’ve got to be prepared for, and make sure you take the proper precautions.”

That includes wearing light weight and light-colored clothing, limiting one’s time outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and taking frequent breaks from outside activities.