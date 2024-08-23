Two dead in Charles City house, no names or details released

A death investigation is underway in Charles City after the discovery of two bodies in a house.

A Charles City Police Department Facebook post about 1:30 pm Thursday afternoon alerted the public of the investigation and that “there is no reason to believe there is any danger or risk to the public.”

CCPD was dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Court Street in Charles City shortly before noon. There, Chief Hugh Anderson says upon entry to the home, two people were found dead.

The Iowa DCI was notified and assisted with the incident and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

At this time, no names are being released as authorities work to contact family members.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)