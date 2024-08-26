Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/26/2024

Class 5A
1. Ankeny vs #7 Ankeny Centennial
2. WDM Valley @ #3 S.E. Polk
3. Southeast Polk vs #2 Valley
4. Dowling Catholic vs #5 Kennedy
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy @ #4 Dowling Catholic
6. Waukee @ Ames
8. Iowa City High @ Joliet Catholic Academy
9. Waukee Northwest vs #10 Johnston
Class 4A
1. Lewis Central @ 3A #10 Harlan
2. North Scott @ Central DeWitt
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier vs #10 Waverly-Shell Rock
4. Western Dubuque vs 3A #5 West Delaware
5. Gilbert @ Dallas Center-Grimes
6. Bondurant-Farrar @ #7 North Polk
7. North Polk vs #6 Bondurant-Farrar
8. Indianola @ Urbandale
9. Decorah @ Waukon
Class 3A
1. Williamsburg @ West Branch
2. Clear Lake vs Forest City
3. Algona @ 2A #1 Spirit Lake
4. Solon vs Davenport Assumption
5. West Delaware @ 4A #4 Western Dubuque
6. Independence vs North Fayette Valley
7. Humboldt @ Spencer
8. Nevada vs West Marshall
9. Mount Vernon @ Monticello
Class 2A
1. Spirit Lake vs 3A #3 Algona
2. Van Meter vs 1A #4 Underwood
3. West Lyon vs Sioux Center
4. Caroll Kuemper vs Sioux City Heelan
5. Western Christian vs Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
6. Mid-Prairie @ 1A #6 Wilton
7. PCM (Monroe) @ 1A #10 Sigourney-Keota
8. Clarinda @ Shenandoah
9. Central Lyon/GLR @ Emmetsburg
10.Roland-Story vs South Tama
Class 1A
1. Dike-New Hartford @ #3 Grundy Center
2. OABCIG @ Estherville Lincoln Central
4. Underwood @ 2A #2 Van Meter
5. Treynor vs St. Albert
6. Wilton vs 2A #6 Mid-Prairie
7. MFL MarMac @ Crestwood
8. Iowa City Regina @ West Liberty
9. AHSTW (Avoca) @ Tri-Center
Class A
1. Woodbury Central vs Lawton-Bronson
2. Madrid vs Woodward-Granger
3. AC/GC @ Ogden
4. West Hancock @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
5. Lisbon vs Durant
6. Wapsie Valley @ Jesup
7. Saint Ansgar @ Osage
8. Nashua-Plainfield vs Postville
9. Logan-Magnolia vs Missouri Valley
10.Starmont vs South Winneshiek
Eight-Player
1. Algona Garrigan vs St. Edmond
2. Bedford vs Moravia
3. Lenox vs Stanton
4. Remsen St. Mary’s @ Harris-Lake Park
5. CAM (Anita) vs #8 Audubon
6. Don Bosco vs #10 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
7. WACO (1-0) vs Coon Rapids-Bayard at Valley Stadium (Sat)
9. Iowa Valley (1-0) vs Lone Tree
