Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/26/2024

by | Aug 26, 2024

Class 5A
1.  Ankeny vs #7 Ankeny Centennial
2.  WDM Valley @ #3 S.E. Polk
3.  Southeast Polk vs #2 Valley
4.  Dowling Catholic vs #5 Kennedy
5.  Cedar Rapids Kennedy @ #4 Dowling Catholic
6.  Waukee @ Ames
7.  Ankeny Centennial vs #1 Ankeny
8.  Iowa City High @ Joliet Catholic Academy
9.  Waukee Northwest vs #10 Johnston
10.Johnston @ #9 Waukee Northwest
Class 4A
1.  Lewis Central @ 3A #10 Harlan
2.  North Scott @ Central DeWitt
3.  Cedar Rapids Xavier vs #10 Waverly-Shell Rock
4.  Western Dubuque vs 3A #5 West Delaware
5.  Gilbert @ Dallas Center-Grimes
6.  Bondurant-Farrar @ #7 North Polk
7.  North Polk vs #6 Bondurant-Farrar
8.  Indianola @ Urbandale
9.  Decorah @ Waukon
10.Waverly-Shell Rock @ #3 Xavier
Class 3A
1.  Williamsburg @ West Branch
2.  Clear Lake vs Forest City
3.  Algona @ 2A #1 Spirit Lake
4.  Solon vs Davenport Assumption
5.  West Delaware @ 4A #4 Western Dubuque
6.  Independence vs North Fayette Valley
7.  Humboldt @ Spencer
8.  Nevada vs West Marshall
9.  Mount Vernon @ Monticello
10.Harlan vs 4A #1 Lewis Central
Class 2A
1.  Spirit Lake vs 3A #3 Algona
2.  Van Meter vs 1A #4 Underwood
3.  West Lyon vs Sioux Center
4.  Caroll Kuemper vs Sioux City Heelan
5.  Western Christian vs Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
6.  Mid-Prairie @ 1A #6 Wilton
7.  PCM (Monroe) @ 1A #10 Sigourney-Keota
8.  Clarinda @ Shenandoah
9.  Central Lyon/GLR @ Emmetsburg
10.Roland-Story vs South Tama
Class 1A
1.  Dike-New Hartford @ #3 Grundy Center
2.  OABCIG @ Estherville Lincoln Central
3.  Grundy Center vs #1 Dike-New Hartford
4.  Underwood @ 2A #2 Van Meter
5.  Treynor vs St. Albert
6.  Wilton vs 2A #6 Mid-Prairie
7.  MFL MarMac @ Crestwood
8.  Iowa City Regina @ West Liberty
9.  AHSTW (Avoca) @ Tri-Center
10.Sigourney-Keota vs 2A #7 PCM
Class A
1.  Woodbury Central vs Lawton-Bronson
2.  Madrid vs Woodward-Granger
3.  AC/GC @ Ogden
4.  West Hancock @ Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
5.  Lisbon vs Durant
6.  Wapsie Valley @ Jesup
7.  Saint Ansgar @ Osage
8.  Nashua-Plainfield vs Postville
9.  Logan-Magnolia vs Missouri Valley
10.Starmont vs South Winneshiek
Eight-Player
1.  Algona Garrigan vs St. Edmond
2.  Bedford vs Moravia
3.  Lenox vs Stanton
4.  Remsen St. Mary’s @ Harris-Lake Park
5.  CAM (Anita) vs #8 Audubon
6.  Don Bosco vs #10 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
7.  WACO (1-0) vs Coon Rapids-Bayard at Valley Stadium (Sat)
8.  Audubon @ #5 CAM
9.  Iowa Valley (1-0) vs Lone Tree
10.Gladbrook-Reinbeck @ #6 Don Bosco
Share this:
Radio Iowa