Sioux City residents donate fabric to unique art project

The exterior of Sioux City’s Art Center is now covered in vibrant colorful fabric as part of artist Amanda Browder’s work called “Razzle Dazzle.”

Browder’s work began 18 months ago with an invitation for area residents to donate unused fabric that could be sewn together to become the large artwork. She says one of the best parts of the creation for her is the connections she’s made. “Definitely with new friends that I’ve made over the year from being here. A lot of times in smaller towns, you don’t get that collaborative contemporary art experience. And a lot of times people think art is something extra,” she says.

Art Center Curator Christopher Atkins says the project took root and hundreds of volunteers answered the call to cut, pin, and sew fabric at the public sewing days.

)”And over the past 12 months, since Amanda was here at last Artsplash, where she began building her community, we’ve added hundreds of volunteers, thousands of feet, perhaps miles of thread, hundreds of hours of time put into this project, hundreds of volunteers, dozens of locations,” Atkins says. “The project has simply grown and grown and grown over the past year.”

The project is clearly evident outside, but you also have to go inside to see the full impact. “The sun that comes through it, it turns into a big kaleidoscope. It’s a colorful explosion,” Browder says. “So not only do we get the beauty on the outside, when people are driving around or standing in different parts of the city, they can come into the art center and experience this envelopment of all the color and the fabric that you see up above.”

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31st.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)