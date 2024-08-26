Water buffalo runs loose in Pleasant Hill

Police in central Iowa city are telling residents to not approach a water buffalo that is roaming around.

Police in Pleasant Hill southeast of Des Moines say they were called about an animal in the road Saturday and it turned out to be a water buffalo. The owner of the animal told police it is aggressive and that proved to be true when Animal Control tried to contain it.

A police officer eventually fired one round from a shotgun at the water buffalo after police say it became aggressive toward them. The water buffalo fled and remains on the loose.

Pleasant Hill police are working with the Polk County Sheriff’s office to use a drone to try and find the animal.