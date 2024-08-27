Former Webster City chamber worker faces prison after alleged probation violation

There’s more legal trouble for a former employee of a north-central Iowa chamber of commerce, who was originally charged after more than $200,000 vanished.

Leah Mulholland of Webster City was arrested last Saturday, accused of violating the conditions of her probation. Mulholland admitted to the stealing of thousands of dollars from her employer, the Webster City Area Chamber of Commerce. She is being held in the Hamilton County Jail in Webster City.

Mulholland is now facing the possibility of having to serve the ten-year prison term that was originally suspended in 2021. She has a probation revocation hearing set for October 7th in Hamilton County District Court.

Iowa Courts online reported that an application to revoke Mulholland’s probation was filed by her probation officer last Friday. Probation officer Dan Lindgren detailed some manners in which he says Mulholland violated her probation. One of them was her payment history toward her Hamilton County cases showed her to make regular payments.

CHR discharged Mulholland from treatment due to being a no call no show fourteen times in six weeks. She also missed a scheduled individual appointment with her substance counselor and missing a scheduled probation appointment plus continued sporadic attendance at mandatory meetings for probation.

In January, 2021, Mulholland was given a ten-year suspended prison sentence, five year’s probation and a $1000 fine which was also suspended on a charge of first-degree theft. It was in February, 2020 that Mulholland was originally arrested following a lengthy investigation related to more than $239,586.23 in improper disbursements from the Webster City Chamber of Commerce during the time of her employment.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)