Iowans can now request absentee ballots for the November election

Iowans who want to vote by mail can now start requesting absentee ballots for this fall’s election, as today is the first day county auditors can accept applications for those absentee ballots.

Becky Bissell, president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, says it’s a good idea for Iowans to request ballots sooner rather than later to allow for processing at the auditor’s office and for mail times.

“It’s really important to get them in ahead of time so that you have more days at home to fill out your ballot,” Bissell says, “and then that also gives you more days that you can get it mailed back to us.”

Bissell says if you want to vote absentee, get your application in as early as possible.

“The window is only 20 days before the election, and so that is for you to get it voted and mailed back,” she says, “and we know that in most rural areas, the postal service is a little bit slower, and so it could be five to seven days before any of my residents get their mail back to me or get the mail to them.”

Bissell, who’s from Adams County, says Iowans who want to vote by mail should make sure they’re registered to vote. Voters can then print an absentee ballot request form at voterready.iowa.gov or call their county auditor to have an application mailed to them.

Completed ballot request forms must be mailed or delivered to the voter’s county auditor. County auditors can start sending ballots to voters on October 16th.

(By Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)