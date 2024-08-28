Details released on two people found dead in Charles City

Charles City Police released more information today on a death investigation that began last week.

Charles City Police were dispatched to a residence just west of the Floyd County Courthouse, shortly before noon on August 22nd. Chief Hugh Anderson said upon entry to the home, two people were found dead. Charles City Police announced today (Wednesday) that 85-year-old John Flint and 85-year-old Jo Anne Flint, both of Charles City, died in an apparent murder-suicide.

CCPD says no further details will be released at this time.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)