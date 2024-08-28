Fugitive in violent Iowa City attack returns to the U.S. from Jordan

A former University of Iowa student has voluntarily returned to the U.S. where he’ll face prosecution for allegedly attacking a woman in Iowa City.

UI police say Ali Younes arrived in Chicago on Tuesday and now awaits extradition to Iowa.

Younes is charged with attempted murder, robbery, theft and escape.

In April of 2022, police say he tackled and choked a woman until she was unconscious on the UI campus and stole her $20-thousand earrings.

Before his trial was to start in May of last year, a UI release says the then-19-year-old cut off his ankle monitor and used Jordanian travel documents to flee the country, with the help of his parents. They were later convicted of helping him escape.

Once Younes is returned to Iowa, a trial date will be set.