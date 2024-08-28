Libertarian Congressional candidates removed from ballot by state panel

A state panel voted 2-1 today (Wednesday) to take three Libertarian candidates for Congress off the November ballot. Republicans filed the challenge, saying the Libertarian county conventions didn’t follow state law.

Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, voted to remove them from the ballot. “It’s not an ideal situation but the rules are the rules, and I as the commissioner of elections don’t get to make them up. I get to enforce them as they are. And I think this is not an easy process.” Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird also voted to remove the Libertarian candidates from the ballot, while Democrat State Auditor Rob Sand, voted to keep them.

Sand says issues with internal political party business aren’t a basis for removing candidates from the ballot. “Both parties have the ability to appeal that. Why are we here today doing the opposite? Because they want to enforce a two-party system divide Iowans and limit their choices?,” Sand says.

Libertarian Party of Iowa Chair Jules Carter says she’s disappointed in the decision but not surprised. “It is about silencing us. Yes, it is about making sure that they are better position to win. If you want to win, how about your campaign, not silence other people,” Carter says. The three candidates say they’ll run write-in campaigns if their names can’t be on the ballot.

First Congressional District candidate Nicholas Gluba, 3rd District candidate Marco Battaglia, and Fourth District candidate Charles Aldrich won’t be on the ballot unless they successfully appeal the decision in court by September 3rd.

(By Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio/Woody Gottburg, KSCJ Radio)