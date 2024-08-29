NASCAR Cup Series will return to the Iowa Speedway

After debuting at Iowa Speedway in June, NASCAR announced that the Cup Series will return in 2025.

The Iowa Corn 350 powered by Ethanol will return to the Fastest Short Track on the Planet on Sunday, Aug. 3. It will cap a weekend of NASCAR racing that includes the Xfinity Series’ Hy-Vee PERKS 250 on Saturday, Aug. 2.

“This is such an incredible win for NASCAR fans in the state of Iowa,” said Iowa Speedway President Eric Peterson. “Thanks to their support, and the support from our partners at Iowa Corn and Hy-Vee, we sold out the entire NASCAR Cup Series weekend this year. We can’t wait to welcome them all back in 2025 for what promises to be another unforgettable weekend of racing at the Fastest Short Track on the Planet.”

Tickets for the 2024 Iowa Corn 350 powered by Ethanol sold out before officially going on sale. The deadline for fans to renew their tickets for next season is Nov. 7, with tickets scheduled to go on sale Nov. 25.