State regulators issue Summit Carbon pipeline permit

The Iowa Utilities Commission has issued a a hazardous liquid pipeline permit for Summit Carbon Solutions.

The Commission ruled in June that it would grant the permit to Summit Carbon as long as the company completed several required filings. The commission issued a statement Wednesday that said all the paperwork is now completed. The permit does have requirements that Summit cannot build in Iowa until the company has received approval for the pipeline in North and South Dakota.

The South Dakota Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of landowners who sued to keep Summit’s survey crews off their property, saying Summit has not shown it’s authorized to use eminent domain to seize land from property owners. A Summit spokesperson says the company will provide additional information that will prove to South Dakota courts that it can move forward there.