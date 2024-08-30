Baby girl turned over to state under Safe Haven law

A baby born one month ago has been turned over to the state under the Safe Haven Law.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the baby girl was born July 30th, and is the fifth baby turned over to the state under the Safe Haven Law this year. The law allows parents to turn over a baby up to 90 days after they are born with no questions asked.

There were 10 babies turned over to the statel last year, and there have been 71 Safe Haven babies since the law was created more than 20 years ago.