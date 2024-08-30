Forest City schools take extra step to bring students mental health care

A school district in northern Iowa is finding success in recruiting mental health professionals to practice within its school buildings.

Darwin Lehmann, superintendent of the Forest City Community Schools, says they’ve made adjustments and discovered if students can’t get to the counselors, they’ll bring the counselors to the students.

“We partner with a number of local organizations to bring mental health into our building,” Lehmann says. “We found this out in the recession, that families had to make decisions. If they’re unable to take off work and get kids over to appointments, we allow entities to have space in our schools to provide appointments for kids.”

Lehmann says he encourages teacher involvement, and offers training in how to recognize potential mental health issues.

“We’ve got more guidance counselors than most schools of our size,” Lehmann says. “We have pre-K-2, 3-5, 6-9, and 10-12 guidance counselors, and a couple of them have some specific training in mental health.”

Recent studies find 90-percent Iowa’s counites have a shortage of mental health care professionals, and the state ranks 46th in the nation for psychologists per capita.

(By AJ Taylor, KIOW, Forest City)