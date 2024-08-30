Iowa’s oldest Labor Day celebration opens today in Graettinger

The northwest Iowa town of Graettinger claims to have the state’s oldest Labor Day celebration, and another edition starts this afternoon. Event co-chair Phillip Schmidt says the tradition had humble beginnings 127 years ago.

“We started as a one-day event in a pasture with a tent and a traveling carnival,” Schmidt says. “We’ve grown to three-and-a-half days, starting Friday afternoon with a golf tournament and we end Monday night with grand prize drawings.”

Schmidt says there’s a long list of events, including a Miss Graettinger pageant, a truck and tractor pull, a large bake sale, and something called Cow Pie Bingo, where you pick a square on a field where a bovine may leave its mark.

“We have a small poker run that goes around town, a fun walk,” Schmidt says. “We also have the firemen’s pancake breakfast, the parade Monday at 1:45, a carnival by McDermott Family Shows runs all three days.”

He says there are activities for everyone in the town this weekend, especially families.

“New this year, the FFA is going to have some fun kids’ water games on the outfield of one of the ball diamonds while the adults are having their bags tournament,” Schmidt says. “Free face painting, they can watch cow pie and chicken pie bingo, and the superhero Meet and Greet will also be on Sunday.”

See the full rundown of this weekend’s events at the Graettinger Labor Day Facebook page.

(Ben Lundsten, KICD, Spencer)