Sioux City manufacturer to lay off 58 employees next month

A northwest Iowa business that makes trailers for hauling livestock and grain will be laying off dozens of employees this fall.

Sioux City’s Wilson Trailer Company has notified the State of Iowa it will be laying off 58 workers on September 30. By law, businesses that have more than 100 employees are required to provide 60 days advance notice of layoffs. Employees were notified Thursday.

The company, in a written statement, cited “slowing trailer sales in the agricultural market” as the reason for the layoffs. Wilson Trailer Company, founded in 1890, is a family-owned business with headquarters in Sioux City. It operates five production plants, including two in Sioux City. The rest are in Moberly, Missouri, Yankton, South Dakota, and Lennox, South Dakota. In addition to trailers to haul grain and livestock, the company makes flatbed and gooseneck trailers.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)