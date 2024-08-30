Southwest Iowa hosts air show to kick off Labor Day weekend

Thousands of people and at least 80 aircraft are expected at the Clarinda airport on Saturday for what’s known as Fly Iowa 2024.

It’s the southwest Iowa community’s first time hosting the event in nearly two decades. Co-chair Steve Mowery says the big air show has been two years in the making.

“The whole town is involved, from financial institutions,” Mowery says, “and of course our EMS, police and fire departments.”

Plenty of pyrotechnics are promised for the air show, between 2 and 4:30 PM Saturday, and Mowery says the climax will be a re-creation of a World War Two air battle, featuring some classic warbirds.

“We have a B-25 bomber of Jimmy Dolittle fame,” Mowery says. “We’ll have two P-51s, arguably the war’s best fighters, and also, we have pyrotechnics. There’s 400 gallons of fuel that we’ll blow up with dynamite. Spectacular.”

There will also be what are described as high-energy aerobatic performers, and a micro-jet similar to one used in a James Bond movie. Prior to the air show, Mowery says there will be plenty of family fun activities.

“Several bounce houses, a rock climbing wall. NASA has donated aircraft for the event, so there’s going to be all kinds of aviation-specific things for the kids,” Mowery says. “Face painting, a railroad is coming, all kinds of food trucks.”

Admission to the air show is free, and spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Fly Iowa is a nonprofit statewide aviation fair organized by the Iowa Aviation Promotion Group.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)