Mother of northwest Iowa infant who died last year arrested on murder charge

A northwest Iowa couple faces felony charges in connection with the death of their infant child last fall.

Sydney Schneidermann of Little Rock, a small town in Lyon County, was arrested today on first degree murder and child endangerment charges. Court documents indicate she did an online search for “shaken baby syndrome” on her cell phone three days before taking her baby boy to the hospital in Rock Rapids on September 10th of last year.

Tests in the ER found the baby’s vital signs were normal and the infant was released that night, but was back in the ER the next day in critical condition. The baby was flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he died two weeks later.

Brenann Schneiderman, the baby’s father, has been charged with child endangerment causing death. Investigators say his wife sent him a screen shot of her research on “shaken baby syndrome” three days before her first trip to the hospital and his “lack of action to protect” the boy contributed to his death.

An autopsy revealed the infant had fractured ribs and brain trauma. Doctors in Sioux Falls say the child’s brain swelled and bruising on his neck was consistent with child abuse.