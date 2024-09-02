Iowa Barn Foundation’s fall tour features 92 restored barns

Ninety-two restored barns will be featured on this month’s statewide tour organized by the Iowa Barn Foundation. The group raises money to preserve the state’s dwindling number of barns. Wayne Frost, a spokesman for the foundation, says all 92 barns on the tour have received Iowa Barn Foundation grants.

“A sprinkling of the barns we have helped across the state,” Frost says.

Twenty of the barns have never been featured before on one of the group’s tours.

“I would tell anybody who’s gone out on a barn tour before, come back again because we’ve got a lot of new barns,” Frost says, “and every barn has its own story to tell.”

The tour is unique because people can go inside the barns rather than just drive by. Frost says some are working barns.

“There’s hay in the hayloft (and) straw; there’s cattle, hogs, sheep, horses — so it’s a mix,” Frost says. “Some of them have spiffied them up.”

This is the Iowa Barn Foundation’s 24th fall tour, scheduled for the weekend of September 14 and 15.

“The value of the tour is raising the awareness of the impact our barns have,” Frost says. “One of our board members, Dwight Hughes, likes to use the phrase that, ‘Our barns are really the castles on the prairie,’ and if you think of the landscape as you drive across the state of Iowa, all the barns that you see — it’s just amazing, but they’re disappearing.”

Frost restored a barn near Waterloo that was built in the 1870s and it was included in the Barn Foundation’s spring tour. About 200,000 barns were built in Iowa. Experts estimate only 60,000 are still standing.